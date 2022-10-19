Dr. Trina Lisko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trina Lisko, DO
Dr. Trina Lisko, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They completed their residency with Temple Univerisity Hospital
Dr. Lisko works at
Locations
Einstein Practice Plan, Inc60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Lisko she us professional caring.
About Dr. Trina Lisko, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1457471377
Education & Certifications
- Temple Univerisity Hospital
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Lisko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisko works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lisko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lisko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.