Dr. Trina Bruchal, DMD
Dr. Trina Bruchal, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Bruchal Orthodontics12900 NE 180th St Ste 100, Bothell, WA 98011 Directions (425) 578-5304
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
I've Brought both my girls to Dr. Bruchal and I found their office and the experience very positive. She was great with both of my kids who were both apprehensive to start and she made them both very comfortable and not rushed. She was great with the entire family and the office is always very personable. Appointments are flexible and dont usually have to much of a wait to get in. Highly recommend her practice.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bruchal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruchal accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bruchal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bruchal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
226 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruchal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruchal.
