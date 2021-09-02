Overview

Dr. Trilok Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Trilok Shah, MD in Sherman Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Suicidal Ideation and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.