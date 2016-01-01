See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Irvington, NJ
Dr. Trilby Tener, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Trilby Tener, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvington, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Tener works at NBI Specialty Care in Irvington, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NBI Specialty Care
    50 Union Ave Fl 2, Irvington, NJ 07111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 290-3143

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Ratings & Reviews
Patient Ratings (1)
About Dr. Trilby Tener, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 26 years of experience
  • English
  • 1972682268
Education & Certifications

  • Abington Memorial Hospital|NYU Downtown Hosp|Nyu Downtown Hospital
  • Cooper Hosp UMDNJ
  • Medical College Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Trilby Tener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tener has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tener works at NBI Specialty Care in Irvington, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Tener’s profile.

Dr. Tener has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tener.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

