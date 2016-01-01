Overview

Dr. Trilby Tener, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvington, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Tener works at NBI Specialty Care in Irvington, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

