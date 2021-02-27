Overview

Dr. Trieu Ho, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Heb, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Ho works at Advanced Heart Care in Decatur, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.