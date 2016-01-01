See All Ophthalmologists in Westminster, CA
Dr. Triet Nguyen, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Triet Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Nguyen works at Omnivision in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Visual Field Defects and Pigment Dispersion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Triet M. Nguyen M.d. Inc.
    9286 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 899-0054

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Visual Field Defects
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Drusen
Visual Field Defects
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Triet Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306807789
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Triet Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Drusen, Visual Field Defects and Pigment Dispersion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

