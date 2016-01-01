Overview

Dr. Triet Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Nguyen works at Omnivision in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Visual Field Defects and Pigment Dispersion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.