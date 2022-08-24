Dr. Tricia Ting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tricia Ting, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tricia Ting, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.
Dr. Ting works at
Locations
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 295-0540Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Medstar Health Center-chevy Chase5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1100, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 215-9420Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best neuro I ever had! She saved me and stopped my uncontrollable seizures when other neuros gave up on me. She takes every seizure seriously. She spends so much time answering every question, and actually genuinely cares about her patients. She’ll email me back immediately about any issue. I recommend her to everyone as the best neurologist in the country.
About Dr. Tricia Ting, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and French
- 1154438976
Education & Certifications
- Univ of PA Health System
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Epilepsy
Dr. Ting works at
Dr. Ting has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more.
Dr. Ting speaks Cantonese and French.
