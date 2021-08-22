Dr. Tricia Moo-Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moo-Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tricia Moo-Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Tricia Moo-Young, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Locations
1
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1316Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
2
NorthShore Medical Group757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-1700
3
NorthShore University HealthSystem9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 570-1700
- 4 225 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 570-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I received a full thyroidectomy from Dr. Moo-Young 8 years ago. She did a really great job. The scar was barely visible even a year later. All has been going well since. Really great experience with her during a scary time.
About Dr. Tricia Moo-Young, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- University of Chicago
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moo-Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moo-Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moo-Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moo-Young has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moo-Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moo-Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moo-Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moo-Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moo-Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.