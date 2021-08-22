Overview

Dr. Tricia Moo-Young, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Moo-Young works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL, Skokie, IL and Vernon Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.