Dr. Tricia Moo-Young, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tricia Moo-Young, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Moo-Young works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL, Skokie, IL and Vernon Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northshore University Health System
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1316
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    NorthShore Medical Group
    757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700
  3. 3
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700
  4. 4
    225 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Infections Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 22, 2021
    I received a full thyroidectomy from Dr. Moo-Young 8 years ago. She did a really great job. The scar was barely visible even a year later. All has been going well since. Really great experience with her during a scary time.
    — Aug 22, 2021
    About Dr. Tricia Moo-Young, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215952650
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
