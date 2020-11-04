Overview

Dr. Tricia Mendoza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mendoza works at Frisbie Mem Hosp Hospitalist in Rochester, NH with other offices in Derry, NH, Portsmouth, NH and Hampton, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Delusional Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.