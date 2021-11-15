Overview

Dr. Tricia Markusen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Markusen works at Donelle Laughlin M.d. Inc. in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.