Dr. Tricia Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tricia Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Tricia Thomas, MD is an Optometrist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Optometry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spaeth, Katz, Myers & Thomas840 Walnut St Ste 1110, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Dr. Tricia was my ophthalmologist when I lived in Burlington NJ. Currently in accra Ghana. Desperately trying to get an appointment with her when am back this fall. Pls can anyone help?my name is Sally Addo of Ghana chocolate fame. Pls help.thank you
About Dr. Tricia Thomas, MD
- Optometry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1760423826
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, N.Y.
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.