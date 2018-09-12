Overview

Dr. Tricia Halford, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Halford works at Corinth Dental Care in Prairie Village, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.