Dr. Tricia Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tricia Greene, MD
Overview
Dr. Tricia Greene, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Greene works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook733 Sunrise Hwy Fl 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 222-0722
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greene?
Dr Greene is very easy to talk to, listens to you, and asks the pertinent questions so you know she's listening and right on topic. She's friendly, puts one at ease, answers all questions with thorough, understandable answers and she's the best! You feel you have a qualified friend on your side right away, to help you with your problem/s. I can't say enough! Follow-up is thorough and she's concerned for your health and correcting your problem/s.
About Dr. Tricia Greene, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801090576
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital at the University of Rochester
- University of Connecticut, , B.S. Tufts University School of Medicine, , M.D.
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greene works at
Dr. Greene has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.