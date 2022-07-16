See All Urologists in Lynbrook, NY
Dr. Tricia Greene, MD

Urology
3.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tricia Greene, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Greene works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook in Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook
    733 Sunrise Hwy Fl 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-0722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 16, 2022
    Dr Greene is very easy to talk to, listens to you, and asks the pertinent questions so you know she's listening and right on topic. She's friendly, puts one at ease, answers all questions with thorough, understandable answers and she's the best! You feel you have a qualified friend on your side right away, to help you with your problem/s. I can't say enough! Follow-up is thorough and she's concerned for your health and correcting your problem/s.
    Roger Griggs — Jul 16, 2022
    About Dr. Tricia Greene, MD

    • Urology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801090576
    Education & Certifications

    • Strong Memorial Hospital at the University of Rochester
    • University of Connecticut, , B.S. Tufts University School of Medicine, , M.D.
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
