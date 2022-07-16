Overview

Dr. Tricia Greene, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Greene works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, and Urology at Lynbrook in Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.