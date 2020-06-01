See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Tricia Brown, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tricia Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at DermSurgery Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ksf Orthopaedic Center
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 270, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 477-0003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jun 01, 2020
    Dr. Brown has been seeing my whole family for many years with no complaints. She is very caring and does a great job explaining all the options for our skin issues. I have 2 teenagers who have had acne (mild and severe) and I also have needed help with preserving and protecting my skin as I age. I also love the way Dr. Brown carefully injects Dysport to give a natural look. Her office staff is professional, but I’m here to get Dr. Brown’s expertise, not for the staff.
    Dr. Brown's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Brown

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Tricia Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538151865
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Of Ok Hsc
    Residency
    Internship
    • Christus St Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tricia Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at DermSurgery Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

