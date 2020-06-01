Overview

Dr. Tricia Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at DermSurgery Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.