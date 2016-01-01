Dr. Tricia Brein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tricia Brein, MD
Overview
Dr. Tricia Brein, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.
Dr. Brein works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brein?
About Dr. Tricia Brein, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1295268993
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brein accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brein works at
Dr. Brein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.