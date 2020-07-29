See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Tricia Beatty, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Beatty works at Beatty Harris Sports Medicine LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    Beatty Harris Sports Medicine LLC
    Beatty Harris Sports Medicine LLC
2005 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
(610) 601-9177

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Jul 29, 2020
Dr. Beatty has been my arthritic knee + Sports Medicine specialist for many years. She is very professional, highly knowledgeable, friendly and most importantly, Dr. Beatty painlessly injects my knees. Unlike most physicians, she goes out of her way to make my regular steroid or Synvisc/Monovisc injections VERY COMFORTABLE + PAINLESS with great results! I highly recommend Dr. Beatty and give her the highest rating, 5 Stars!
M Singer — Jul 29, 2020
About Dr. Tricia Beatty, DO

  Sports Medicine
  English
  Female
  1841275203
Education & Certifications

  Primary Care Sports Medicine Crozer-Keystone Health System
  Medical/Osteopathic
  PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  Family Practice
  Virtua Marlton Hospital
  Lankenau Medical Center

Dr. Tricia Beatty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Beatty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beatty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Beatty works at Beatty Harris Sports Medicine LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ.

117 patients have reviewed Dr. Beatty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beatty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beatty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

