Overview

Dr. Triantafillos Fillos, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Fillos works at North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates, P. C. in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Jackson Heights, NY, Flushing, NY and Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.