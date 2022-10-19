Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tri Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Tri Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Southwest Desert Cardiology20414 N 27th Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 879-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The best
- 1255379442
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks French.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.