Dr. Tri Nguyen, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tri Nguyen, MD is a dermatologist in Spring, TX. Dr. Nguyen completed a residency at Harvard Med School. He currently practices at Texas Surgical Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Nguyen is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Surgical Dermatology PA
    21009 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX 77379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 220-8585

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Boil
Dermatitis
Dry Skin

Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana
  • Humana Health Plan of Texas
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Tri Nguyen, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 29 years of experience
  • English, Vietnamese
  • Male
  • 1194942631
Education & Certifications

  • Mayo Medical School
  • Harvard Med School
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
  • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Patient Satisfaction

4.7
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(36)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tri Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Boil, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.