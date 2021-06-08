Overview

Dr. Tri Le, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Le works at Premier Pain Services in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.