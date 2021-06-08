Dr. Tri Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tri Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Tri Le, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Le works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Pain Services4515 Premier Dr Ste 306, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 802-2305
-
2
High Point Endoscopy Center Inc.624 Quaker Ln Ste C106, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 802-2105
-
3
Cornerstone Surgical Specialists1814 Westchester Dr Ste 101, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 802-2105
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
Dr Le is one of the best doctors I have seen for GI issues. He is very knowledgeable not only about the GI, but takes time to become knowledgeable about the patient. His bed side manner is stellar.
About Dr. Tri Le, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1275581183
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.