Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tri Le, DPM
Overview
Dr. Tri Le, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Le works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tri Le D. P. M.p.a.837 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 107, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 397-0777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Le?
Dr Tri le, is an exceptional doctor.. He is not only an expert in his field, he is very personable and cares about his patients and dependents! I would definitely recommend him for any foot surgery!Thank you dr Le and also kudos to his assistance!
About Dr. Tri Le, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1164576088
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.