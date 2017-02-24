See All Podiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Tri Le, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Le works at Pain Relief Associates, Houston, TX in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Tri Le D. P. M.p.a.
    837 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 107, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 397-0777

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 24, 2017
    Dr Tri le, is an exceptional doctor.. He is not only an expert in his field, he is very personable and cares about his patients and dependents! I would definitely recommend him for any foot surgery!Thank you dr Le and also kudos to his assistance!
    Ingrid K in Sugar Land, TX — Feb 24, 2017
    • Podiatry
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1164576088
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Le accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Le works at Pain Relief Associates, Houston, TX in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Le’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

