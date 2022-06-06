See All Gastroenterologists in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Dr. Tri Huynh, DO

Gastroenterology
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tri Huynh, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.

Dr. Huynh works at HCA Florida Fort Walton Beach Gastroenterology in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Fort Walton Beach Gastroenterology
    320 Racetrack Rd NW Ste 100B, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 (850) 399-2202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
  • Uf Health Leesburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Diarrhea Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ascites Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stenting Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Jaundice Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation for Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Variceal Hemostatis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PPO Plus
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 06, 2022
    From first encounter, through medical procedure, to followup care, this is the best I've experienced in 6 procedures over 25 years. Dr Huynh and all the staff listened, responded positively, were professional, and empathetic, to me as a patient. Instructions were clearly given so that I understood what was happening at each step from start to followup. My few questions were answered. Dr Huynh mostly anticipated what I would ask, saving us both time. I wish every doctor was like him and his staff. Thanks for the great care.
    Very Happy Patient — Jun 06, 2022
    About Dr. Tri Huynh, DO

    Gastroenterology
    18 years of experience
    English
    1164687042
    Education & Certifications

    • Largo Medical Center/Affiliated With Va Bay Pines Healthcare Systems|Sun Coast Hospital - Largo, FL
    • Sun Coast Hospital University Community Health Systems - Largo, FL
    • Sun Coast Hospital|Sun Coast Hospital University Community Health Systems - Largo, FL
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - Philadelphia, PA
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tri Huynh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huynh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huynh works at HCA Florida Fort Walton Beach Gastroenterology in Fort Walton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Huynh’s profile.

    Dr. Huynh has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huynh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

