Dr. Trey Pegram, MD

Ophthalmology
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Trey Pegram, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Pegram works at Memorial Drive Family Practice in Clarksville, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Visual Field Defects and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorial Drive Family Practice
    306 Landrum Pl, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 221-9544
    Southeast Eye Specialists Pllc
    7268 Jarnigan Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 508-7337
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Visual Field Defects
Eyelid Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Trey Pegram, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205128352
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pegram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pegram has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Visual Field Defects and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pegram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pegram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pegram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pegram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pegram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

