Dr. Trey Lott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Lott works at Champaign Dental Group in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vestavia Hills, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.