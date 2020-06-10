See All Family Doctors in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Trey Lott, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Trey Lott, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Trey Lott, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Lott works at Champaign Dental Group in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vestavia Hills, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Birmingham Orthopedics & Sports Specialists
    4600 Highway 280 Ste 210, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 822-3333
  2. 2
    Lott Pain Relief and Sport Med
    2010 Patton Chapel Rd Ste 201, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 822-3333
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lott?

    Jun 10, 2020
    I saw Dr. Lott a while back for neck pain. He is the only chiropractor I trust with my neck. After several treatments I experience relief from pain.
    T. S. — Jun 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Trey Lott, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Trey Lott, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lott to family and friends

    Dr. Lott's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lott

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Trey Lott, MD.

    About Dr. Trey Lott, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578616157
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trey Lott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Trey Lott, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.