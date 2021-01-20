Overview

Dr. Trevor Whiting, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center and Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Whiting works at A Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Center in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Loveland, CO and Cheyenne, WY. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.