Dr. Trevor Whiting, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Trevor Whiting, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center and Poudre Valley Hospital.

Dr. Whiting works at A Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Center in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Loveland, CO and Cheyenne, WY. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Center
    2001 S Shields St Ste F, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 493-4660
  2. 2
    Loveland Office
    3880 Grant Ave Ste 140, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 820-3999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Alpha Family Medicine Inc
    1202 Cleveland Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 632-1657

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McKee Medical Center
  • Poudre Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Cartilage Transplant Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 20, 2021
    He is a very knowledgeable doctor and surgeon.
    D. Jacobson — Jan 20, 2021
    About Dr. Trevor Whiting, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1114156726
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hlth System
    • Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
    • Arizona State University
    • Foot Surgery, Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trevor Whiting, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whiting has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whiting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whiting has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whiting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiting. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiting.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whiting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whiting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

