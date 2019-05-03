Overview

Dr. Trevor Squire, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Layton Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.