Dr. Trevor Squire, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Layton Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 3855, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 442-3059
McKay Dee Neurology4401 Harrison Blvd # 3855, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 387-7880
- Layton Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
I have been a patient of Dr. Squire since 2015. After so many doctors turning me away, he was the first specialist to really listen and fully assess my symptoms. It wasn’t an easy diagnosis, but he stuck with me. I have a degenerative neurological disorder and suffer from chronic migraines. He and his staff are always so understanding and work with my insurance company for pre-approvals and disability. I see him every 3 months, and he always takes the time to talk with me and review how I’m feeling and how my disease is progressing. He’s super intelligent and diligent when it comes to treating my symptoms with the most innovative practices and procedures. He is my favorite doctor because I feel like he really sees me and “gets” what I’m going through. I know he is a man of integrity, and that alone puts my mind at ease. My husband, who is my main caretaker, sets a very high bar for the standard of care that he expects for me and he fully entrusts my care to Trevor Squire.
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- University of Utah
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Squire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Squire accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Squire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Squire has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Squire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Squire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Squire.
