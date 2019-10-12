Dr. Shull has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trevor Shull, MD
Overview
Dr. Trevor Shull, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Locations
1
Uchealth Quincy Medical Center16951 E Quincy Ave, Aurora, CO 80015 Directions (303) 752-5480
2
Uchealth Urgent Care - Thornton13631 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO 80602 Directions (303) 252-2960
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shull is a wonderful Dr. I came in to Urgent Care after dropping a heavy metal frame on my big toe. It concerned me as I’m prediabetic and the toe was swollen, red and it was painful to walk. He examined my toe and went over all my options for recovery. I found him caring, intelligent and experienced. Definitely would trust him with any illness or issues!
About Dr. Trevor Shull, MD
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1225392459
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shull accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shull. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.