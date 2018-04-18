See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lancaster, SC
Dr. Trevor Robinson, MD

Obstetrics
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Trevor Robinson, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Lancaster, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.

Dr. Robinson works at Champaign Dental Group in Lancaster, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Influenza (Flu) and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Emergency Room - Lancaster Medical Center
    800 W Meeting St, Lancaster, SC 29720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 18, 2018
    He is very kind and helpful Docter. He listens and answers all the questions.
    — Apr 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Trevor Robinson, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trevor Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson works at Champaign Dental Group in Lancaster, SC. View the full address on Dr. Robinson's profile.

    Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Influenza (Flu) and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

