Dr. Trevor Layne, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Layne works at Lincoln Oncology Medical Group LLC in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.