Dr. Trevor Layne, MD

Hematology
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Trevor Layne, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Layne works at Lincoln Oncology Medical Group LLC in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Orange Office
    354 Main St, West Orange, NJ 07052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Cancer Screening
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Cancer Screening

Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 28, 2022
    Brilliant doctor with a great sense of humor! Always on time and certainly a doctor with with great compassion.
    Anonymous — Jul 28, 2022
    About Dr. Trevor Layne, MD

    • Hematology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124089719
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Layne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Layne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Layne works at Lincoln Oncology Medical Group LLC in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Layne’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Layne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

