Overview

Dr. Trevor Kraus, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kraus works at Head & Neck Surgery of North Texas Pllc in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.