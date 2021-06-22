See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Portland, OR
Dr. Trevor Jorgensen, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
3 (61)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Trevor Jorgensen, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Jorgensen works at Oregon Pain Center in Portland, OR with other offices in Forest Grove, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Coccygeal Pain and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Oregon Pain Center
    Oregon Pain Center
11750 SW Barnes Rd Ste 270, Portland, OR 97225
(503) 828-9569
    Northwest Pain Institute
    Northwest Pain Institute
2005 Cedar St, Forest Grove, OR 97116
(503) 882-8297

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Neutropenia, Adult Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBMS
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Moda Health
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Samaritan Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Jun 22, 2021
    I first starting seeing Dr. Jorgenson at the Oregon Pain Clinic where he was kind and patient, AND he found a way to stop my chronic back pain! When I needed to have another 'treatment', Covid hit. When I could go back to the clinic, he had moved on to open his own clinic. I tried to go back to the Oregon Pain clinic, but the Dr. there didn't do the trick and, in fact, I feel made things worse. I am SO happy to have found Dr. Jorgenson and made an appt. to go back to him!!
    Cathy Cupp — Jun 22, 2021
    About Dr. Trevor Jorgensen, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639303597
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trevor Jorgensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jorgensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jorgensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jorgensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jorgensen has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Coccygeal Pain and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jorgensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Jorgensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jorgensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jorgensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jorgensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

