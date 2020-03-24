Dr. Trevor Huber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trevor Huber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trevor Huber, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Elm, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Huber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Modera Clinic Pllc2700 E Eldorado Pkwy Ste 104B, Little Elm, TX 75068 Directions (972) 987-0458
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Superior HealthPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
We started seeing Dr. Huber 2 years ago. We love the care and time he gives to us at each appointment. We recently moved to Haltom City, but we drive the hour it takes to get to the clinic for our regular checkups. This is how highly we regard Dr. Huber and his staff.
About Dr. Trevor Huber, DO
- Family Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1649682857
Education & Certifications
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huber works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Huber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.