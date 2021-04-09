See All Podiatrists in Sandy, OR
Dr. Trevor Haynes, DPM

Podiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Trevor Haynes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sandy, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.

Dr. Haynes works at Dr. Trevor Haynes in Sandy, OR with other offices in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Trevor Haynes
    37569 Highway 26, Sandy, OR 97055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 506-6440
    Elite Foot & Ankle Associates, LLC (Portland office)
    10373 NE Hancock St Ste 118, Portland, OR 97220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 254-0331
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Elite Foot & Ankle Associates, LLC (Sandy Office)
    39400 Pioneer Blvd Ste 4, Sandy, OR 97055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 668-5210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Health Portland
  • Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Diabetic Foot Care
Foot Conditions
Foot Infections
Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Neuropathy
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2021
    I would absolutely recommend him. After being misdiagnosed I went there for a second opinion. He actually takes time with you and tells you what’s going on and checks out your foot in ankle. I had so many concerns when I went in and came out feeling like I was heard and taken care of and given a solution that fit the problem. He knows his stuff. And his office staff should get five stars also. They too , make you feel like you matter well you’re there. All doctors could take a lesson from this guy and his staff. Maybe try to remember most of us come in a little scared because we don’t know what’s going on or what it’s Going to cost. I knew all these things and felt safe and well taken care of. Thank you Dr Haynes and staff!!
    Mo D’angelo — Apr 09, 2021
    About Dr. Trevor Haynes, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1144576224
    Education & Certifications

    • West Houston Medical Center
    • Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine
    • Weber state university
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trevor Haynes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haynes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haynes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.