Dr. Trevor Haynes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sandy, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.



Dr. Haynes works at Dr. Trevor Haynes in Sandy, OR with other offices in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.