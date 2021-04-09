Dr. Trevor Haynes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trevor Haynes, DPM
Overview
Dr. Trevor Haynes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sandy, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Trevor Haynes37569 Highway 26, Sandy, OR 97055 Directions (541) 506-6440
Elite Foot & Ankle Associates, LLC (Portland office)10373 NE Hancock St Ste 118, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 254-0331Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Elite Foot & Ankle Associates, LLC (Sandy Office)39400 Pioneer Blvd Ste 4, Sandy, OR 97055 Directions (503) 668-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would absolutely recommend him. After being misdiagnosed I went there for a second opinion. He actually takes time with you and tells you what’s going on and checks out your foot in ankle. I had so many concerns when I went in and came out feeling like I was heard and taken care of and given a solution that fit the problem. He knows his stuff. And his office staff should get five stars also. They too , make you feel like you matter well you’re there. All doctors could take a lesson from this guy and his staff. Maybe try to remember most of us come in a little scared because we don’t know what’s going on or what it’s Going to cost. I knew all these things and felt safe and well taken care of. Thank you Dr Haynes and staff!!
About Dr. Trevor Haynes, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- West Houston Medical Center
- Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine
- Weber state university
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
