Dr. Trevor Desouza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trevor Desouza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Desouza works at
Locations
Advocare Pediatric Neurology Associates25 Lindsley Dr Ste 205, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 993-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeSouza played a tremendous part in the care of our daughter with Rett syndrome. His knowledge and expertise in diagnosing and treatment of her spasticity and seizures were essential in her ability to enjoy her life to the fullest. We are forever indebted to Dr. DeSouza and his wonderful staff for helping us navigate her journey.
About Dr. Trevor Desouza, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1972699205
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
