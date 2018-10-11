Dr. Trevor Davy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trevor Davy, DPM
Overview
Dr. Trevor Davy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grove City, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
1
Pickaway Health Services6024 Hoover Rd Ste F, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 539-4964Thursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
2
Mount Carmel Grove City5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 539-4964
3
Village Medical Office Inc.18 Grace Dr, Powell, OH 43065 Directions (614) 547-7212
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been pain free since Dr.. Davy preformed stabilization surgery on my ankle. Forever grateful.
About Dr. Trevor Davy, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
