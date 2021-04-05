Dr. Trevor Born, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Born is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trevor Born, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trevor Born, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Born works at
Locations
360 Orthopedics2750 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 951-2663
Bradenton office4319 20th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 951-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Born performed a major rotator cuff repair on my shoulder also. I was scared to have this done as my mother had it done 20 years ago in CA and only acquired 50% movement back.. after 6 months of therapy post surgery, I have 95% of mine back! Hated the first 2 months after surgery but so glad I had it done! Thank you Dr. Born for taking care of me! Sad you moved on to another hospital, I need you for my knee next! lol
About Dr. Trevor Born, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Mayo Medical School
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Born has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Born accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Born has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Born has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tendinosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Born on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Born speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Born. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Born.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Born, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Born appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.