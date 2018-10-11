Dr. Trevinder Ahluwalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahluwalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trevinder Ahluwalia, MD
Overview
Dr. Trevinder Ahluwalia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Ahluwalia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ahluwalia & Ahluwalia MDs Inc16143 Kokanee Rd Ste A, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-9579
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahluwalia?
Absolutely love this dr.. she is amazing wants to help you without over medicating.. truly just wants to help u
About Dr. Trevinder Ahluwalia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1164530440
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahluwalia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahluwalia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahluwalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahluwalia works at
Dr. Ahluwalia has seen patients for Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahluwalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahluwalia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahluwalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahluwalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahluwalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.