Dr. Trevin Thurman, MD
Dr. Trevin Thurman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ivinson Memorial Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
Vitality Spine & Sports Medicine11500 W Olympic Blvd Ste 640, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 477-7774
Hospital Affiliations
- Ivinson Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Very personable, explains the condition, describes possible solutions/procedures, etc. Dr Thurman answered multiple questions, understood my anxiety, and made me very comfortable in the choices to alleviate my pain issues in a minimally invasive way. Very happy with both the doctor and staff.
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- Pain Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Wilson Hospital United Health Services
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Thurman speaks Russian and Spanish.
