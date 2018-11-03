Dr. Trevin Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trevin Lau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trevin Lau, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St Rm 4E, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-6850
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was recently diagnosed with uterine fibroids through an ultrasound and had never had them before (not aware/no symptoms, at least). It was hard to get an appointment to see her as her nurse Anne didn't think my symptoms (heavy bleeding, pelvic pain, leg cramps) rose to level of requiring urgent care / the doctor's schedule was busy. After reaching out again, I was fit in. Dr. Lau went over test results and said they'll resolve. kind, patient, didn't push for hysterectomy bc I'm older/ no kids
About Dr. Trevin Lau, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1205996485
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
