Dr. Trevia Hayden, MD
Overview
Dr. Trevia Hayden, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Mid-maryland Urologic Services97 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 102, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 846-0434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
100% positive! I do not have enough words to thank Dr. Hayden for her care of my depression and other problem. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Trevia Hayden, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayden accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayden works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.