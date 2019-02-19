Dr. Treta Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Treta Goyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Treta Goyal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Health System, MI
Dr. Goyal works at
Locations
Bagha and Sahagun, DDS Inc2331 Montpelier Dr Ste B, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 347-9001
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 140, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 621-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Treta Goyal is a caring and compassionate physician . She took the time to hear me out and devised a great management plan. She allayed my fears about my procedure, and it all went smoothly. I'm feeling so much better now! Thanks Dr Goyal
About Dr. Treta Goyal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Health System, MI
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyal has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastric Ulcer and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goyal speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.