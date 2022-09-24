See All Neurosurgeons in Seattle, WA
Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tresa McGranahan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. McGranahan works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
Memory Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Treatment frequency



Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 24, 2022
Our son is a new patient who transferred from Seattle Childrens hospital when he turned 21.. she is caring and actually listens!! Amazing
Jill lambett — Sep 24, 2022
About Dr. Tresa McGranahan, MD

  Neurosurgery
  9 years of experience
  English
  1633519010
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Medical Education
  Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tresa McGranahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. McGranahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McGranahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. McGranahan works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA.

Dr. McGranahan has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more.

Dr. McGranahan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGranahan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGranahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGranahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

