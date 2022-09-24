Dr. Tresa McGranahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGranahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tresa McGranahan, MD
Dr. Tresa McGranahan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Our son is a new patient who transferred from Seattle Childrens hospital when he turned 21.. she is caring and actually listens!! Amazing
About Dr. Tresa McGranahan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1639519010
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Neurology
