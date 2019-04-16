Overview

Dr. Trent Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier, East Alabama Medical Center and Russell Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at The Orthopaedic Clinic in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.