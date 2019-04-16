Dr. Trent Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trent Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Trent Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier, East Alabama Medical Center and Russell Medical Center.
Locations
The Orthopaedic Clinic121 N 20th St Ste 18, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 749-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- Eamc Lanier
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Russell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am absolutely pleased with the results of surgery on my rotator cuff and bicep. Dr. Wilson is very professional and caring. He explained what the surgery involved and afterward discussed the results of the surgery, even showing photographs. Hopefully I will not need this again but will use him when the need arises
About Dr. Trent Wilson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093918088
Education & Certifications
- Taos Orthopaedic Institute
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Auburn University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Wilson works at
