Dr. Trenton Overall, DO
Dr. Trenton Overall, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Southwest Neurology Associates652 S Medical Center Dr Ste 320, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-3950
Desert Ridge Neurology295 S 1470 E Ste 301, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 775-2015
- Cedar City Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Overall is a compassionate and understanding neurologist. He has a personality! He has helped for me for over 9 years with my headaches. He listens and adapts my treatment as needed. To where I actually get some relief. I highly recommend Dr Overall!
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1841575032
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Overall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Overall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Overall has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Overall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Overall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overall.
