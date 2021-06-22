See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Trenton Nauser, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Trenton Nauser, MD is a Pulmonologist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Missouri - Kansas City - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. Nauser works at Menorah Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Menorah Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants
    5701 W 119th St Ste 308, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5408

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Partial Lung Collapse
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Partial Lung Collapse
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema

Treatment frequency



Partial Lung Collapse
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Asthma
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Sleep Apnea
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Alkalosis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Swine Flu
Abdominal Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Appendicitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asbestosis
Barrett's Esophagus
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Bronchospasm
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Crohn's Disease
Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Varices
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy
Gallstones
Histoplasmosis
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intubation
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Occupational Lung Diseases
Pancreatic Cancer
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Study
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Tuberculosis
Ultrasound
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Viral Infection
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Trenton Nauser, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • 1316961006
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kansas Medical Center - University of Kansas School of Medicine
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital - Washington University School of Medicine
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital - Washington University School of Medicine
    • University of Missouri - Kansas City - School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trenton Nauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nauser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nauser works at Menorah Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Nauser’s profile.

    Dr. Nauser has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nauser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nauser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nauser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

