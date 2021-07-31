See All Plastic Surgeons in Orem, UT
Dr. Trenton Jones, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Trenton Jones, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and American Fork Hospital.

Dr. Jones works at Cascade Cosmetic Surgery Center and Medical Spa in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cascade Cosmetic Surgery Center and Medical Spa
    1375 E 800 N Ste 205, Orem, UT 84097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5957

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • American Fork Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • PEHP
    • SelectHealth
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jul 31, 2021
    Dr. Jones took the time others didn’t to explain all my options. I like that he uses a couple different brands and styles of breast implants and helped me choose the one best for my body while still letting me choose the size. I took only a couple pain pills after my boob job and was shopping the next day. Great rapid recovery experience. Highly recommend for the best breast augmentation.
    About Dr. Trenton Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386687911
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kansas Med Center
    Residency
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado
    Medical Education
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trenton Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Cascade Cosmetic Surgery Center and Medical Spa in Orem, UT. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

