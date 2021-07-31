Dr. Trenton Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trenton Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Trenton Jones, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and American Fork Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Cascade Cosmetic Surgery Center and Medical Spa1375 E 800 N Ste 205, Orem, UT 84097 Directions (435) 264-5957
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones took the time others didn’t to explain all my options. I like that he uses a couple different brands and styles of breast implants and helped me choose the one best for my body while still letting me choose the size. I took only a couple pain pills after my boob job and was shopping the next day. Great rapid recovery experience. Highly recommend for the best breast augmentation.
About Dr. Trenton Jones, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1386687911
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas Med Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
