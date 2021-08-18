Overview

Dr. Trenton Custis, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Custis works at Dallas Associated Dermatologists in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.