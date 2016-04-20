See All Podiatrists in Columbia, SC
Podiatry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Trenten Prioleau, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Prioleau works at Eau Claire Family Podiatry in Columbia, SC with other offices in Winnsboro, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eau Claire Family Podiatry
    3800 N Main St Ste B, Columbia, SC 29203
  2. 2
    Eau Claire Podiatry
    1228 Harden St, Columbia, SC 29204
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Winnsboro Pediatrics & Family Practice
    1136 Kincaid Bridge Rd Ste A, Winnsboro, SC 29180

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 20, 2016
    He is one of the best.
    Crystal webb-hines in Columbia South Carolina — Apr 20, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Trenten Prioleau, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    NPI Number
    • 1104129790
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trenten Prioleau, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Prioleau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prioleau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Prioleau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prioleau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prioleau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

