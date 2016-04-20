Dr. Trenten Prioleau, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prioleau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trenten Prioleau, DPM
Dr. Trenten Prioleau, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.
Eau Claire Family Podiatry3800 N Main St Ste B, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 705-3172
Eau Claire Podiatry1228 Harden St, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 744-0540Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Winnsboro Pediatrics & Family Practice1136 Kincaid Bridge Rd Ste A, Winnsboro, SC 29180 Directions (803) 635-1052
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
He is one of the best.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1104129790
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Prioleau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prioleau accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prioleau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Prioleau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prioleau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prioleau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prioleau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.