Ophthalmology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Trent Vande Garde, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.

Dr. Vande Garde works at Heartland Eye Care in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heartland Eye Care
    619 SW Corporate Vw, Topeka, KS 66615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 235-3322
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 26, 2018
    In addition to a very large collection of educational certificates, awards and accomplishments, Dr. Vande Garde has that human touch that exudes trust and confidence.
    Mike Mullen in Topeka, KS — Nov 26, 2018
    About Dr. Trent Vande Garde, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023128691
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hunkele Eye Center
    Residency
    • U Al/Eye Found
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas / Main Campus
