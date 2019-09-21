Dr. Trent Tredway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tredway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trent Tredway, MD
Overview
Dr. Trent Tredway, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ.
Dr. Tredway works at
Locations
Tredway Spine Institute - Poulsbo Office20700 Bond Rd NE Ste 104, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions (206) 623-1334
Rahul Khurana, MD901 Boren Ave Ste 1910, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 623-1334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tredway?
I was recommended to Dr. Tredway by my pain specialist (Ben Kuharich, DO). Having gone through three epidurals with no success, my hopes weren't very high. However, he diagnosed a pinched nerve, which made it impossible to walk using my left leg. As soon as I walked out of the surgery (bldg), the pain was gone! Instantly. Many thanks to Dr. Tredway and his dedicated nursing staff. Wonderful!
About Dr. Trent Tredway, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1013074558
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tredway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tredway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tredway has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tredway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Tredway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tredway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tredway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tredway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.